Naas and Kildare town have highest Covid-19 infection rates in county

Naas and Kildare town have the highest Covid-19 infection rates in the county, according to the most recent statistics.

The Naas Local Electoral Area (LEA) had 151 infections and a rate per 100,000 population of 385.9 in the two week period up to February 15.

Kildare town had 102 cases and a rate per 100,000 people of 396.9 for the same period.

The infection rates in Naas and Kildare town are considerably higher than the national average rate per 100,000 people across Ireland of 269.3 for the fortnight under review.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 95 confirmed cases in Newbridge or a rate per 100,000 of 267.7.

Maynooth had 78 cases or a rate per population of 262.4 while Clane had 65 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 people of 228.6.

Celbridge had 37 cases and a rate per 100,000 people of 171.1 while Leixlip had 36 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 227.

Athy had 50 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 people of 188.4.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said in a briefing that while the level of disease in communities remains very high, progress is still being made to reduce infections.

Speaking on Sunday, he added: “We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7 day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792.

“The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744.

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission.

“This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.”