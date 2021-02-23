Send a special message for Mother's Day and you could win a €500 Whitewater Voucher

Send your special message on Mother's Day and you could win a €500 Voucher for Whitewater Shopping Centre.

There is nobody as special and as loved as a mother, and this year the Leinster Leinster proudly supported by Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge wants to help you with the special mother in your life a very happy Mother's Day.

See here for a list of essential stores currently trading at Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Whether it's a beloved grandmother who you are missing during Covid-19, someone who became a mother for the first time during the pandemic, or someone who has cared for you as a mother would and deserves a big thank you, we want to send your message and photo!

The big day is on Sunday, March 14 so waste no time and get busy choosing a favourite photo or take a new one, write your special message and email us for inclusion in the Leinster Leader newspaper and on our website.

Send your message and photo to mothersdaykildare@gmail.com

Important: Include your full names and where you are from in Co Kildare.

The closing date for receiving messages is Thursday, March 4.