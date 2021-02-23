LATEST: 45 new Covid-19 deaths reported today and 575 cases with 23 in Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 45 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

41 of these deaths occurred in February, 4 in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55-104 years.

There has been a total of 4,181 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 22nd February, the HPSC has been notified of 575 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 216,300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

272 are men / 298 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

218 in Dublin, 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 26 in Westmeath and the remaining 231 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 8am today, 693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU. 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 20th, 350,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: