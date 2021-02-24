Kildare woman founded her own fashion brand during pandemic

A Co Kildare native who started a fashion business during the Covid-19 lockdown already has celebrities wearing her accessories and has been featured in top magazines like British Vogue.

Katie McKeever, who grew up in Maynooth but is now based near Belfast, specialises in beautiful jewellery, woollen Fedora hats, belts and tote bags.

Katie’s Beauabea business is winning thousands of followers on Instagram with her choice of clothes and accessories that have a luxury yet bohemian vibe.

Her fans already include Virgin Media TV presenter Anna Daly and UK broadcaster Zoe Hardiman.

Katie said: “I grew up just outside Maynooth. I went to school in Mount Sackville beside the Phoenix Park.

“My mum’s side of the family were bookmakers, the Floods, and my uncle Liam was a professional poker player known as The Gentleman.

“My family always had horse racing connections and owned some good ones. I met my husband who trains point to pointers through friends in horse racing on a night out in Belfast, the rest is history!”

Katie said she would describe her own sense of style is effortless and she likes to combine the old and new when designing a look.

She explained: “I have to admit I do like wearing unique pieces pairing them with wardrobe staples like denim, white shirt, a nicely cut blazer.

“I adore Fedora hats and have recently launched my new collection and the response has been incredible.

“I suppose the reason Beauabea was founded was because I already had a wardrobe full of clothes and knew with nicely curated and accessories, it would bring my existing wardrobe back to life.

“My brand has been in British Vogue, Ulster Tatler, Sunday Business Post Magazine and I have recently became a columnist with Belfast Live.

“Close friends and family have told me for a long time that I should do something with fashion, initially I was frightened as I wasn’t sure what the reaction would be to my first collection.”

Katie says her fashion pieces have now been worn by celebrities including Zoe Hardman, Anna Daly. Rugby international Peter

O’ Mahony’s wife Jessica O’ Mahony and Ayu owner Suzie O’Neill plus many more.

Katie said that if she were to give three fashion tips to somebody, they would be:

- Don’t be afraid to inject colour to your everyday look , it can make such a difference.

- Buy a very good pair of jeans, you will have them forever

- When buying clothes think about how they can be worn through each season not just one season.

Katie has exciting long-term plans for her business, which was launched in Dubai.

She explained: “I am collaborating again with a beautiful bridal boutique in Dublin called The One, with the fabulous Sinead Corcoran.

“Newly designed sweatshirts are launching very soon.

“The Australian market is currently being explored which I am thrilled about.

“It’s all happening very fast but I wouldn’t change it for the world. There is also a very big project that is top secret but all will be revealed very soon.”

For more, see beauabea.com website or follow @katie_beauabea on Instagram.