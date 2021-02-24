Newbridge Gardaí investigating two burglaries within 40 minutes of each other
Gardaí in Newbridge are investigating two burglaries within 40 minutes of each other on Wednesday of last week.
The incidents happened in the Milltown and Athgarvan areas.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in the Athgarvan area of Newbridge on February 17 at approximately 8:10pm.
"It is reported a resident discovered a man in her home. The man left and no items were reported stolen.
"Investigations are ongoing. No injuries were reported.
"Gardaí are also investigating a burglary that occurred in the Milltown area on February 17 at approximately 7.30pm.
"It is reported that a man entered the premises was and was discovered.
"The man took a handbag from the premises.
"No injuries reported and investigations are ongoing."
