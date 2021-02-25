Kildare Deaths, February 25

John Buggy, Chambers Park, Kilcock, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare / Chapelizod, Dublin

The death has occurred of John Buggy, Chambers Park, Kilcock, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare / Chapelizod, Dublin. He passed awayt peacefully, after a short illness at home. John, predeceased by his loving wife Maire, dear father of Jennifer, John (Jnr) and David. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Shannon, Abbie, Megan, Stephen and Sophie, Jennifer’s husband Derek and David’s partner Susan, sister Eva, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place for family.

Funeral Mass for John takes place at 10am on Friday in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock and can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to a charity of your choice.

Mary Cross, Prosperous, Kildare / Allenwood, Kildare

The death has occurred of Mary Cross, Prosperous, Kildare / Allenwood, Kildare. Cross (nee Moore), Mary, Prosperous and late of Allenwood passed away peacefully on February 23 at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Esther, Christina and Rita, loving son Patrick, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers John and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Mary.

Mary's Funeral Service can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link

https://prosperousparish.net/w ebcam

The commital service at Newlands Cross can be viewed on Friday at 1pm at the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Vincent Miller, Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare

The death has occurred of Vincent Miller, Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare. Miller Vincent, Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, and formerly of Old Grange, Monasterevin, 23 February (peacefully) after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Ann, sons Ciaran, Daryl, Kevin, daughters-in-law, Aisling & Claire, grandchildren, Evan & Heidi, mother-in-law Mary, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from his residence by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Drectors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church Newbridge for 11 am Mass. Vincent’s funeral can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.newbridgeparish.ie . Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery. Newbridge.

