KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Prime opportunity for a renovation in Celbridge

A property in need of total renovation, but with huge development potential, at Main Street, Celbridge, will go under the hammer in late March.

The mid-terrace building on the town’s Main Street is on the market with Coonan Property, with a guide price of €180,000.

According to the selling agent, the centrally-located property is in need of total refurbishment and would suit either commercial or residential use.

The property is being offered for sale by online auction on Wednesday, March 25, at 2 pm.

The property is a two storey mid-terrace house with a large rear garden. The property is in need of full renovation suitable for residential or commercial uses, subject to planning permission, and is zoned ‘town centre’ in the current Celbridge development plan.

The property is located on the Main Street, close to Castletown gates.

It is a five minute drive to M4 motorway and Hazelhatch railway station with a regular commuter rail service to Dublin city. It is well serviced within a walking distance to all amenities including primary and secondary schools.

The sale is being handled by solicitor James V Tighe, Main Street, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, on 01 627 2397.

For further details on the property or auction, contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01 6286128.