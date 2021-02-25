Naas 'road rage' incident man is banned from driving

A man involved in a so called “road rage” incident was disqualified from driving and fined at Naas District Court on February 17.

Stephen Bradshaw, whose address was given as 12 Roseberry Court, Newbridge, was prosecuted for dangerous driving and assault at the Millennium ring road, Naas on May 12, 2019.

The court heard that the injured party was approaching a roundabout at Newbridge Road, Naas, as was the defendant.

Both tried to exit at the same point and both drivers beeped their horns, said Sgt Jim Kelly.

Sgt Kelly added that the defendant overtook him and then braked to stop.

The defendant got out of his vehicle and was shouting before he came back to slap the shoulder of the injured party.

Defending solicitor Seamus Boland said the defendant is apologetic.

The injured party attempted to contact the other driver at his workplace but got no response.

Judge Desmnd Zaidan said it was an appalling way to behave and said the case had “custody written all over it.”

He told the defendant that his solicitor had kept him out of prison but he had to mark the seriousness of the case by disqualifying him.

He imposed fines totalling €1,750 along with a two year disqualification.