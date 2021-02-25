Lucky online player in Kildare celebrates €250,000 Lotto win

One lucky online player in Co. Kildare has won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 in Wednesday night’s draw. The ticket holder bought their winning Quick Pick ticket online at www.lottery.ie on the day of the draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Kildare ticket holder who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their life-altering prize.

The Lotto Plus 2 numbers for last night’s draw (Wednesday 24 February) were: 04, 11, 13, 15, 40, 41 and the bonus was: 34.

The online player was not the only big winner in last night’s draw. Two additional Lotto players from Dublin and Tipperary will share a Lotto prize of €152,666 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw. Both players were just one number away from winning the midweek jackpot which was worth €5,062,488. The two lucky ticket holders are set to claim €76,333 each after their Wednesday night wins.

The Dublin winner purchased their Normal Play ticket in the Post Office at the Centra shop in Neilstown Shopping Centre in Dublin 12 on 20th February. The winner from Tipperary purchased their Quick Pick ticket at the SuperValu in Poppyfields Retail Park in Clonmel on 23rd February.