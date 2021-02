Kildare County Council says it will address flooding in a Naas housing area.

Cllr Colm Kenny asked if the council could confirm plans to alleviate flooding at the road junctions within the Esmondale estate.

He said the problem may be related to attenuation tanks.

He was told at a Naas Municipal District meeting that KCC will seek to identify and address the flooding issue.