Kildare pledges to read on Ireland Reads Day

Thousands of people in Kildare and all across Ireland have pledged to ‘squeeze in a read’ today, February 25 for Ireland Reads Day.

So far, over 600,000 minutes of reading have been pledged for the national reading day, organised by libraries nationwide as part of the Keep Well campaign.

Kildare County Council’s Kildare Libraries have hosted almost 20 online events throughout February in the build up to today’s Ireland Reads Day, encouraging the people of Kildare to squeeze in a read. From poetry readings, talks and book clubs with authors to song writing workshops and up skilling for all ages, all delivered online.

To find out about local Kildare Libraries events sign up to Kildare Libraries event newsletter, visit http://kildare.ie/library/newsletter/subscribe/index.html

The Ireland Reads campaign encourages everyone to get stuck into a book and read for pleasure and well being during Covid-19.

A new website www.irelandreads.ie has been set up where people can pledge to read and get a book recommendation suited to their interests and the time they have available. There are more than 800 recommendations from librarians all around the country. A website user can simply enter their favourite type of book and how long they would like to read each day and the website will offer the perfect book suggestion and work out how long it will take to complete – a couch to 5k for books!

Speaking ahead of Ireland Reads Day, broadcaster and Ireland Reads ambassador Rick O’Shea said: “Ireland Reads Day is a brilliant opportunity for people of all ages to take some time for themselves, discover or re-discover the benefits of reading, and to shout about what they love to read! I think that, more than most other years, 2020 and now 2021 are the years we need reading in our lives most because reading can help us imagine that other worlds are possible and better days are ahead. I am thrilled to support Ireland Reads and I hope it kickstarts a year of reading for people right across the country.”

Rick is among a number of well-known campaign ambassadors from the worlds of writing, science, sport, health and broadcasting who are on board to help promote the campaign, and you can find out what reading means to them and why they support the campaign at www.irelandreads.ie.

While libraries are not currently open for browsing or borrowing due to Covid restrictions, library members can use the library Borrowbox service online and choose from more than 44,000 eBooks and 33,000 eAudiobooks.