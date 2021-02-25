Local community raising funds to help maintain Kildare park and playground

A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up to raise funds for the Caragh Community Park maintenance fund.

The park and playground are managed by a voluntary committee of locals from the community. There is also a dedicated team of local volunteers who ensure that the facilities are opened each morning and securely locked up each night, 364 days a year. They receive no state funding and rely on donations to fund the annual maintenance costs of approximately €6,000, which covers the maintenance of the field and playground, as well as the insurance for the park.

"Due to covid restrictions, they have been unable to fundraise in their normal way during this past year and so, are asking for the help of the local community and beyond," said a spokesperson.

"Travel restrictions have highlighted just how important local amenities such as Caragh Park are with people of all ages benefitting from the walking path, playing fields and playground. It has been a lifeline for all the community during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing members to get out for exercise and fresh air on a daily basis. The community organization are hoping donations to the GoFundMe campaign will help to maintain the vital park at the heart of the community."

So far, over €5,600 has been donated. Click here to donate or to find out more.