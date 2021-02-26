Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in March
With another month of Level 5 restrictions on the horizon, Netflix's announcement of the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue will be welcomed in sitting rooms across the country.
Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of March, there's sure to be something for all tastes.
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across the month of March below:
NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES
Bombay Begums 08/03/2021
The Houseboat 09/03/2021
Marriage or Mortgage 10/03/2021
Paradise PD: Part 3 12/03/2021
Love Alarm: Season 2 12/03/2021
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Coming in March)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom 15/03/2021
Sky Rojo 19/03/2021
Dealer (Caïd) 10/03/2021
The One 12/03/2021
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 19/03/2021
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case 17/03/2021
Navillera 22/03/2021
Who Killed Sara? 24/03/2021
Nailed It!: Double Trouble 26/03/2021
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop 26/03/2021
The Irregulars 26/03/2021
Haunted: Latin America 31/03/2021
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS
The Yin Yang Master (Coming Soon)
Moxie 03/03/2021
Sentinelle 05/03/2021
Bombay Rose 08/03/2021
Coven of Sisters11/03/2021
YES DAY 12/03/2021
Paper Lives 12/03/2021
Simply Black 17/03/2021
Get the Goat (Cabras da Peste) 18/03/2021
One Small Problem 19/03/2021
Caught by a Wave 25/03/2021
A Week Away 26/03/2021
Bad Trip 26/03/2021
NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIALS
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American 18/03/2021
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo 16/03/2021
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning 23/03/2021
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES
ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep24 (Coming Soon)
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell 01/03/2021
Murder Among the Mormons 03/03/2021
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence 05/03/2021
Last Chance U: Basketball 10/03/2021
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal 17/03/2021
Seaspiracy 24/03/2021
NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
Word Party: Season 5 02/03/2021
City of Ghosts 05/03/2021
Zero Chill 15/03/2021
Waffles + Mochi 16/03/2021
Alien TV: Season 2 19/03/2021
Country Comfort 19/03/2021
Secret Magic Control Agency 25/03/2021
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire 30/03/2021
NETFLIX ORIGINAL ANIME
Pacific Rim: The Black 04/03/2021
B: The Beginning Succession 18/03/2021
DOTA: Dragon's Blood 25/03/2021
ADDITIONAL MARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Brooklyn 99 Season 7
The Bold Type S1-4
Eighth Grade (2018)
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Molly’s Game (2017)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
Into The Wild (2007)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
The Girl on The Train (2016)
