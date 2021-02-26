Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in March

With another month of Level 5 restrictions on the horizon, Netflix's announcement of the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue will be welcomed in sitting rooms across the country.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of March, there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across the month of March below:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

Bombay Begums 08/03/2021

The Houseboat 09/03/2021

Marriage or Mortgage 10/03/2021

Paradise PD: Part 3 12/03/2021

Love Alarm: Season 2 12/03/2021

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Coming in March)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom 15/03/2021

Sky Rojo 19/03/2021

Dealer (Caïd) 10/03/2021

The One 12/03/2021

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 19/03/2021

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case 17/03/2021

Navillera 22/03/2021

Who Killed Sara? 24/03/2021

Nailed It!: Double Trouble 26/03/2021

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop 26/03/2021

The Irregulars 26/03/2021

Haunted: Latin America 31/03/2021

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

The Yin Yang Master (Coming Soon)

Moxie 03/03/2021

Sentinelle 05/03/2021

Bombay Rose 08/03/2021

Coven of Sisters11/03/2021

YES DAY 12/03/2021

Paper Lives 12/03/2021

Simply Black 17/03/2021

Get the Goat (Cabras da Peste) 18/03/2021

One Small Problem 19/03/2021

Caught by a Wave 25/03/2021

A Week Away 26/03/2021

Bad Trip 26/03/2021



NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIALS

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American 18/03/2021

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo 16/03/2021

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning 23/03/2021



NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep24 (Coming Soon)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell 01/03/2021

Murder Among the Mormons 03/03/2021

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence 05/03/2021

Last Chance U: Basketball 10/03/2021

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal 17/03/2021

Seaspiracy 24/03/2021



NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Word Party: Season 5 02/03/2021

City of Ghosts 05/03/2021

Zero Chill 15/03/2021

Waffles + Mochi 16/03/2021

Alien TV: Season 2 19/03/2021

Country Comfort 19/03/2021

Secret Magic Control Agency 25/03/2021

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire 30/03/2021



NETFLIX ORIGINAL ANIME

Pacific Rim: The Black 04/03/2021

B: The Beginning Succession 18/03/2021

DOTA: Dragon's Blood 25/03/2021



ADDITIONAL MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Brooklyn 99 Season 7

The Bold Type S1-4

Eighth Grade (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Into The Wild (2007)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

The Girl on The Train (2016)