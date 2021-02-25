Car seized at Kildare checkpoint for having a fake insurance disk
Operation Fanacht
Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account
A car was seized by gardai when it was discovered the driver was displaying a fake insurance disk.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a checkpoint when the car was stopped. The car was taken away.
Naas Roads Policing Unit carrying out an Operation Fannacht checkpoint stopped this car. Car also flagged on the mobility app.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 25, 2021
Turns out driver was displaying a fake insurance disc.
Car seized and court appearance to follow. pic.twitter.com/faRFTmRz7k
