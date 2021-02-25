Kildare's Mick Konstantine writes song for Tommy & Hector Podcast with Laurita Blewitt

Kildare's Mick Konstantine has been busy penning another song, this time for the Tommy & Hector Podcast with Laurita Blewitt.

They liked it so much, it has now been released to raise funds for a great cause.

Mick wrote on his You Tube video: "For anyone who listens to the Tommy & Hector Podcast with Laurita Blewitt, you'll appreciate just how good it is. So I wrote a song about it and sent it to them. They loved it so much they decided to release it as a Charity Single with all the proceeds going to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice!!"

Here's the link to download the studio version

Click here to watch the video