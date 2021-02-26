HIRING: Cleaners being recruited for Nights and Weekends

SODEXO QUALITY OF LIFE SERVICES

are hiring Cleaners/Cleaning Operatives for Nights and Weekends for a Manufacturing Environment.

Duties:

• Ensure all of your assigned duties / tasks are completed as required

• Ensure all checklists are signed off as required

• Comply with all health & safety regulations

• Carry out any reasonable work instruction to the standard required

• Responsible for all day to day aspects relating to the maintenance of the GMP cleaning service within the contract

• Specification to the agreed performance

• To provide a cleaning service to the agreed standards in GMP areas in accordance with the Service Level Agreements and Key Performance

• Indicators specified in the service contract

• To actively enforce relevant statutory, company and site H&S compliance together with the monitoring of related equipment

• To ensure all agreed Client paperwork is available to GMP cleaning team and all paperwork reviewed for accuracy in line with Client SOP and expectations

Benefits:

• Incentive scheme in place additional. 70c per hour if on time and no absence

• Hours of work: Shift Pattern available: Tuesday and Thursday Wednesday and Friday

• Saturday and Sunday work available if Part-time needed

Cleaning Operatives - Manufacturing Environment -Nights & Weekends

To Apply email: Sinead.Dempsey@sodexo.com