HIRING: Cleaners being recruited for Nights and Weekends
SODEXO QUALITY OF LIFE SERVICES
are hiring Cleaners/Cleaning Operatives for Nights and Weekends for a Manufacturing Environment.
Duties:
• Ensure all of your assigned duties / tasks are completed as required
• Ensure all checklists are signed off as required
• Comply with all health & safety regulations
• Carry out any reasonable work instruction to the standard required
• Responsible for all day to day aspects relating to the maintenance of the GMP cleaning service within the contract
• Specification to the agreed performance
• To provide a cleaning service to the agreed standards in GMP areas in accordance with the Service Level Agreements and Key Performance
• Indicators specified in the service contract
• To actively enforce relevant statutory, company and site H&S compliance together with the monitoring of related equipment
• To ensure all agreed Client paperwork is available to GMP cleaning team and all paperwork reviewed for accuracy in line with Client SOP and expectations
Benefits:
• Incentive scheme in place additional. 70c per hour if on time and no absence
• Hours of work: Shift Pattern available: Tuesday and Thursday Wednesday and Friday
• Saturday and Sunday work available if Part-time needed
Cleaning Operatives - Manufacturing Environment -Nights & Weekends
To Apply email: Sinead.Dempsey@sodexo.com
