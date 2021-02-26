Feasibility study for new swimming pool in West Wicklow

Wicklow County Councils’ Capital Plan has listed a pool for West Wicklow as a priority and committed to €50,000 towards a feasibility study for the project.

The Capital Plan includes a list of large- scale infrastructural projects to be prioritised for the next three years, if and when funding is made available and will be considered by council members at next week’s meeting.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore commented: “The Capital Plan has designated the pool for west Wicklow a priority project depending on the availability of funding. The Plan also commits to €50k towards a feasibility study in conjunction with the Pool for West Wicklow Committee, and will further progress this much needed project.

“I’m delighted with this renewed commitment by Wicklow County Council and acknowledge the efforts made to date and in particular by the Pool for West Wicklow campaigners and local sports groups.

“This will no doubt add more certainty to campaigners from the Pool for West Wicklow campaign and other local sports groups I’ve met with over the years who have been highlighting the recreational deficit in West Wicklow for a long time.

“A pool and recreational centre for west Wicklow won’t just benefit Blessington, but the wider area and will provide physical, mental and social benefits for people of all ages and abilities. This in turn will help stimulate local economies too. I am eager to see this project progress and will continue to work closely with the Pool for West Wicklow campaign as well as local sports groups and supporters” concludes Whitmore.