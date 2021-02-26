Monasterevin Food Bank welcome donations

Monasterevin Food Bank are requesting non-perishable food items such as porridge, tinned foods, pasta sauces, rice, pasta and flour.

Food can be donated at McConville’s SuperValu, Fitzpatricks New Lodge, Worrell’s Gala Kildangan, Finlay’s Circle K & Monasterevin Credit Union. Food can also be donated at the Food Bank directly. The Food Bank continues to be available weekly on Thursdays from 10-11am adjacent to Our Lady’s Chapel. If you or anyone you know is in need of this service, please call down to them to avail of this important service.