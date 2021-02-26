Green light for Kildare haybarn to be converted into holiday apartments

The way has been cleared for a haybarn in the Robertstown area to be converted into two holiday apartments.

A decision to grant planning permission was issued by Kildare County Council on the proposed development in Derrymullen.

Planners have approved the reconstruction and conversion of a existing two span haybarn at the location.

The designs include the construction of a link building joining it to an existing bungalow.

Two bedroom holiday apartments will be built with a new entrance to the public road.