Kildare school joins Gas Networks Ireland and Business in the Community Ireland to help tell their story

Teachers and the principal of St. Pauls Secondary School in Monasterevin Co. Kildare, recently went back to the classroom to learn about PR and Marketing.

The initiative was part of Business in The Community Ireland’s (BITCI) “Management Excellence for Principals and Teachers” programme and was delivered by employees from member company, Gas Networks Ireland.

The Kildare-based school was among a number schools from Kildare, Kerry, Mayo, Dublin and Cork who took part in the initiative.

The schools that participated were

St. Paul’s, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare;

Killorglin Community College, Killorglin, Co. Kerry;

Coláiste na Ríochta, Listowel, Co. Kerry;

Nagle Community College, Cork;

St. Joseph’s CBS, Fairview, Dublin;

Moyne College, Ballina, Co. Mayo



The virtual workshop was delivered by three communications experts from Gas Networks Ireland, PR Manager, Marie Sheehan; Digital Manager, Gillian Lyons; and Corporate Responsibility Manager, Christina Van Der Kamp, who volunteered their time to share their knowledge, expertise and experience to help the schools tell their stories through conventional and social media.

Eileen Fitzgerald, Regional Coordinator, BITCI said: “We are delighted to be supported by the department of Education to facilitate this programme. It enhances the professional development of teachers. It brings businesses and communities closer together in a meaningful way. Companies like Gas Networks Ireland recognise the value of engaging with communities and community facing organisations.”

Christina Van Der Kamp, Corporate Responsibility Manager, Gas Networks Ireland said: “Gas Networks Ireland is proud to support BITC’s work and hope that this workshop will enable schools to tell their stories and to highlight the important role they play in their communities.”