COVID-19 LATEST: 29 new deaths reported with 776 cases including 52 in Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 29 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

17 of these deaths occurred in February, and 12 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 - 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,300 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 25th February, the HPSC has been notified of 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 218,251* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

394 are men / 379 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

278 in Dublin, 69 in Galway, 57 in Meath, 52 in Kildare, 48 in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties.



As of 8am today, 574 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 136 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 23, 373,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

Vaccines:

238,841 people have received their first dose

134,439 people have received their second dose