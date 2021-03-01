Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, March 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Paddy Doran

St. John`s, Castledermot, Kildare



Formally of Inchaquire. Died 28th of February 2021 peacefully in Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

MAY PADDY REST IN PEACE

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Gill

Butterstream, Clane, Kildare



Gill, Michael (Mick), Butterstream, Clane, Co. Kildare, February 27th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by his nephew Paul, nieces Angela and Margaret, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Michael. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Michael's Funeral Service can be viewed on Tuesday morning at 10.30am by clicking on the following link https://www.claneparish.com

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

The death has occurred of Maryann O'Neill (née McGovern)

The Green, Maynooth, Kildare



O' Neill (nee McGovern), Maryann, The Green, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, February 28th 2021, peacefully in her 101st year, in the wonderful care of the staff and nurses of Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge, beloved wife of the late John (Sonny). Sadly missed by her loving daughter Betty, sons Raymond and Derek, son in law John, daughters in law Helen and Bridget, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. The Funeral mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

The death has occurred of Maura Reid (née Culleton)

Rowanville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving children Anne, Kieran, Robert, Jennifer, Edel, Fiona and Linda, her 12 grandchildren and her great-grandson, sons in law, daughters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Maura Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Monday evening to arrive at St. Brigid's parish church, Kildare Town, at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Kildare Town. Maura's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Tuesday morning from 11am.

The death has occurred of Marie Reilly

Conroy park, Kilcullen, Kildare



Died peacefully on 28th February, 2021, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved mother of the late Paddy and predeceased by her brothers Jack Travers (Moone), Mick Travers (Dunlavin), Bill Travers (Dunlavin) and her sister Elizabeth Davis (Hobartstown, Moone). Survived by her daughter Ann (England), nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

MAY MARIE REST IN PEACE.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing at Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot on Tuesday from 6pm to 10pm for family and close friends. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (max 10 people in Church). Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Maire's funeral mass will be live streamed via webcam.

The death has occurred of Anne (Baby) DUNNE (née Coffey)

St. Michael’s Terrace, Naas, Kildare / Cashel, Tipperary



Formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Kevin and son Oliver. Sadly missed by her loving sons Eugene and Liam, daughter Caroline, daughters-in-law Vera, Claire and Patsy, son-in-law Patrick, sisters Breda and Bernadette, grandchildren Amy, Jessie, Eoghan, Karen, Robert, Damien and Andrea, great-grandchildren Noah and Theo, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Anne will be laid to rest in Eadestown Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.





The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) BURKE

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



BURKE James (Jimmy) Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co Kildare - 25th February 2021 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Jimmy, husband of the late Phyllis. Sadly missed by his loving children Brendan, Claire, Caroline and Miriam, sister Mary (Betty), son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Jimmy Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Jimmy's funeral mass can be viewed on www.newbridgeparish.ie

The funeral cortège will pause at Jimmy's residence on Monday morning at approx. 10.40am en route to St. Conleth's Parish Church.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions can leave their condolences below.