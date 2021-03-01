Water works repairs in Kilcock and Suncroft

Works are taking place on the replacement of water mains in Kilcock and Suncroft, to improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage in the area.

Working in partnership with Kildare County Council, Irish Water said the work will involve the replacement of almost 800 meters of old problematic water mains along the R407 (Kilcock to Maynooth road), and over 850 metres of old cast iron water mains in Suncroft.

"The pipes will be replaced with new, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will improve water quality and reduce high levels of leakage which was impacting the water supply to customers in these areas.The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

"The works, which are scheduled to begin this week, will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd. and are expected to be completed by the end of March in Suncroft and by the end of April in Kilcock. These essential works will be delivered in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on Covid-19."

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, some traffic management will be in place including a stop/go traffic system, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. The works may involve some short-term supply disruptions which we understand may cause inconvenience. The project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-off’s. Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause.

Joe Carroll, Irish Water, said “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. We would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we deliver these vital water network improvement improvement works to safeguard the water supply in Kildare”.

The customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.