Irish Water works taking place in Suncroft and Kilcock to reduce leaks

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, is progressing with essential water main replacement works in Kilcock and Suncroft, to improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage in the area.

The works will involve the replacement of almost 800 meters of old problematic water mains along the R407 (Kilcock to Maynooth road), and over 850 metres of old cast iron water mains in Suncroft. The pipes will be replaced with new, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will improve water quality and reduce high levels of leakage which was impacting the water supply to customers in these areas.The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

The works, which are scheduled to begin this week, will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd. and are expected to be completed by the end of March in Suncroft and by the end of April in Kilcock. These essential works will be delivered in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on Covid-19.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, some traffic management will be in place including a stop/go traffic system, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. The works may involve some short-term supply disruptions which we understand may cause inconvenience. The project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-off’s. Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause.

Speaking about the project, Joe Carroll, Irish Water, said: “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. We would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we deliver these vital water network improvement improvement works to safeguard the water supply in Kildare”.

This project is one example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Kildare County Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland. Our national Leakage Reduction Programme will see €500 million invested up to the end of 2021 to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing old and damaged water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.