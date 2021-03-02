Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 2

The death has occurred of Lesley Brennan

Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Kildare / Kimmage, Dublin



Brennan, Lesley, Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Kimmage, Dublin, February 28th 2021, peacefully after a short illness, at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband Raymond, son Jack, daughter Darcey, parents Fran and Kevin, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Lesley. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Lesley's Funeral Service can be viewed on Thursday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link

https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/webcam-clane/

The funeral cortege will be going via her residence at approx. 1.10pm en route to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to

https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

The death has occurred of Stephen (Stafford) BRENNAN

Knocknagee, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow



Brennan (Knocknagee, Castledermot, Co. Kildare) 26th February 2021, peacefully, at his home, Stephen (Stafford), predeceased by his brother Ted, sadly missed by his siblings Kathleen, Jim, Cecil, Carmel and Margaret, sisters-in-law Anne and Ann, brother-in-law David, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, his wonderful carer Denise, his great neighbours and friends.

May Stephen Rest in Peace

In accordance with current Government/H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Stephen (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Funeral Service from Mount Jerome Crematorium online at 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon (4th March) at the following link

www.vimeo.com/event/153499

House private please.

Stephen’s Funeral Cortege will pass his home in Knocknagee on Thursday at 1.15 pm en route to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Stephen's family can do so below.

The family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The death has occurred of David Burson

Westport, Mayo / Leixlip, Kildare



Burson, David, formerly of Westport, Co. Mayo, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and born in Devon, England.

Will be deeply missed and remembered always with much love and affection by his wife Mary (Maisie, nee Whelan), sons Colin and Trevor, daughters Audrey and Gwen, daughter-in-law Carolyn and Sharon and sons-in-law Darren and Arnoud, his adored grandchildren, David, Rebecca, Andrew, Katie, Isabelle and James and his great-grandchildren Dean & Emeyln, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and large extended relatives and friends.



The Funeral will be taking place in Melbourne on Friday 5th March at 10 am via live stream you can join on Thursday 4th March at 11 pm Ireland time.



Webcast Link https://tobin.5stream. com/webcast/66051

Google Chrome advised as the web browser.

The death has occurred of Michael CUNNINGHAM

Ballymany Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Ferbane, Offaly



CUNNINGHAM Michael, Ballymany Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, & formerly of Ferbane, Co. Offaly - 28th February 2021, (suddenly) at his residence. Michael, husband of the late Winnie, predeceased by his brothers Tommy & John. Sadly missed by Ann-Marie & Brian, his sister Mary, sister-in-law Marie, son-in-law Joe, daughter –in-law Louise, grandchildren Max & Benn, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

May Michael Rest In Peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11 am Mass. Michael’s Funeral can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on RIP.ie.

The death has occurred of Paddy Doran

St. John's, Castledermot, Kildare



Formerly of Inchaquire. Died 28th of February 2021 peacefully in Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

MAY PADDY REST IN PEACE

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing at Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot on Monday from 6pm to 10pm for family and close friends. Removal from there on Tuesday to the Church of S.S Mary and Laurence, Crookstown for Requiem Mass at 11am (max 10 people in church) followed by cremation to Newlands Cross Crematorium for 1.20pm.