Brexit & Export supports - What does this mean for Kildare businesses?

Since initial talks of Brexit surfaced in early 2016, Kildare LEO has been providing practical supports for the small businesses of Kildare. Since then, over 100 businesses have engaged with a Brexit mentor, and over 550 have availed of other Brexit interventions.

Kildare LEO has designed a programme of supports, including a VAT and Duties Workshop which has to date, supported over 80 businesses. Other supports available are free of charge Brexit mentoring, Customs Export and Import Workshops and online trading programmes and funding opportunities.

Is exporting right for my business?

Exporting can be a solution to challenges posed by Brexit and the current pandemic. For businesses looking to reduce dependency on the UK market or simply want to increase overall sales, there are a wide range of supports available to develop an export strategy to target new business in Europe and beyond.

Kildare LEO provide a number of export initiatives, including funding of up to €2,500 to explore new export markets.

On Friday the 5th of March, Kildare LEO are hosting an introductory export workshop. The programme will enable participants to determine if exporting is appropriate for their business and will advise on how to draft an export strategy. To book, visit localenterprise.ie/Kildare

Cinderella Shoes

Based in Rathangan, Cinderella Shoes recently began exporting to Europe and other international markets.

“In the past the company had grown organically with customers finding us on Google or word of mouth, but we wanted to proactively seek out new markets. We are now currently developing new shoe lines for our own brand and are planning future growth in the USA as well as Europe.

The team at Kildare Local Enterprise Office have been extremely helpful along the way in helping us research new export opportunities. We have availed of an Export Grant to visit the Canton Fair Trade Show in China, Trading Online Vouchers as well as Brexit mentoring and Customs Workshops.

These have been invaluable in helping us sustain our business through the pandemic and guiding us through the extra red tape that Brexit has introduced.”

Bernie Connell, Cinderella Shoes cinderellashoes.com

For a full list of Brexit supports and export initiatives, visit localenterprise.ie/Kildare



