Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 3

The death has occurred of James (Mannie) COUNIHAN

Dunshane, Brannockstown, Naas, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Jane, son James, daughter Frances, daughter-in-law Mairéad, son-in-law Kenneth, grandchildren Emma, Conor, Ciarán, Aoife, Shane and Andrew, brothers Jerry, Eddie, Brendan and Timmy, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Mannie will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Lesley Brennan

Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Kildare / Kimmage, Dublin



Brennan, Lesley, Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Kimmage, Dublin, February 28th 2021, peacefully after a short illness, at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband Raymond, son Jack, daughter Darcey, parents Fran and Kevin, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Lesley. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Lesley's Funeral Service can be viewed on Thursday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link

https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/webcam-clane/

Lesley's Commital Service can be viewed at approx. 1:40pm by clicking on the following link

https://mcnmedia.tv/cameras/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

The funeral cortege will be going via her residence at approx. 1.10pm en route to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to

https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Stephen (Stafford) BRENNAN

Knocknagee, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow



Brennan (Knocknagee, Castledermot, Co. Kildare) 26th February 2021, peacefully, at his home, Stephen (Stafford), predeceased by his parents Stephen and Josephine and brothers Oliver and Ted, sadly missed by his siblings Kathleen, Jim, Cecil, Carmel and Margaret, sisters-in-law Anne and Ann, brother-in-law David, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, his wonderful carer Denise, his great neighbours and friends.

May Stephen Rest in Peace

_________________________________________

In accordance with current Government/H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Stephen (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Funeral Service from Mount Jerome Crematorium online at 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon (4th March) at the following link

www.vimeo.com/event/153499

House private please.

Stephen’s Funeral Cortege will pass his home in Knocknagee on Thursday at 1.15 pm en route to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

_________________________________

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Stephen's family can do so below.

The family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The death has occurred of David Burson

Westport, Mayo / Leixlip, Kildare



Burson, David, formerly of Westport, Co. Mayo, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and born in Devon, England.

Will be deeply missed and remembered always with much love and affection by his wife Mary (Maisie, nee Whelan), sons Colin and Trevor, daughters Audrey and Gwen, daughter-in-law Carolyn and Sharon and sons-in-law Darren and Arnoud, his adored grandchildren, David, Rebecca, Andrew, Katie, Isabelle and James and his great-grandchildren Dean & Emeyln, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and large extended relatives and friends.



The Funeral will be taking place in Melbourne on Friday 5th March at 10 am via live stream you can join on Thursday 4th March at 11 pm Ireland time.



Webcast Link https://tobin.5stream. com/webcast/66051

Google Chrome advised as the web browser.