LATEST: Two pups stolen from Kildangan area on Sunday afternoon
One pup is described as brown and white in colour and the other is black and white
Two terrier pups were stolen from the Kildangan area on Sunday afternoon.
The theft took place from the Cherrymills area between 4pm and 6pm.
One dog is described as brown and white in colour and the other is black and white.
They were both eight months old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Kildare Garda Station.
