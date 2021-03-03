Kildare Gardaí tracing white van after child's go-cart stolen outside house

Kildare Gardaí are trying to trace a small white van in connection with the theft of a child's go-cart outside a house near Kilcock. 

The incident took place in Knockanally village between 3pm and 5pm on Monday last. 

The go-cart was parked in the driveaway of a home when it was taken. 

A woman was seen picking up the go-cart and putting it in the back of a white-coloured van when then drove off. 

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle driving around the area at the time. 