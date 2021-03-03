Kildare Local Enterprise Office – Helping Kildare Businesses Make the Move to Online Sales



Grant aid of €2500 to help you increase your online sales

Lockdown implications have seen many Kildare companies close the doors of their businesses, meaning that the ability to generate online sales has been critical. Kildare LEO provide extensive ecommerce support.



Online Trading Vouchers

Online Trading Vouchers to the value of €2,500 are available to businesses to set up a website and improve e-commerce capabilities. In 2020, Kildare LEO supported over 600 Kildare companies in moving their businesses online. This funding continues to be provided.



The first step in applying for the voucher is to attend an information seminar. The next seminar takes place this Thursday 4th of March. For more information and to secure a place, visit www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare

“Like all hospitality businesses we have been deeply affected by the pandemic. However, the Trading Online Voucher we received from Kildare LEO offered us the ability to create a vital and exciting new revenue stream.

With the voucher, we were able to build a fantastic new website which sells sustainable homewares.

This support has helped us establish an online presence, essential in today’s world. It was a very easy process from start to finish and we would recommend it to all businesses.”

Eilin O Carroll, And So Simple www.andsosimple.com

Shop County Kildare free marketing opportunity to all Kildare based businesses

Established by Kildare County Council and Kildare LEO in June 2020, Shop County Kildare was developed to cater to the needs of small businesses throughout the pandemic. The dedicated local website provides Kildare businesses with the opportunity to make the move to online sales in a free of charge, quick and user-friendly way.

The website remains open to Kildare businesses in need of an alternative route to generating sales. If you would like a presence on the website, visit www.shopcountykildare.ie

“I have found the Shop County Kildare experience to be both personally and financially beneficial to my business.

"The team were superb at providing training to enable me to put up my products on the site myself, something I never thought I'd be capable of doing.

"Shop County Kildare has helped greatly to fill the void left by markets, in fact, I had my first sale within a few days of being on the site!

"I can absolutely recommend the site to any retailers who are looking at joining an online portal. It will be one of the best decisions you'll ever make.”

Mary Maher, Love Silver Ireland (Visit www.shopcountykildare.ie)

Practical workshops and free of charge one to one e-commerce mentoring designed to help Kildare businesses maximise websites, improve digital marketing strategies and acquire the technical skills needed to increase online sales are also available.





