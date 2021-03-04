Interested in starting your own business? Take the first step with Kildare Local Enterprise Office



Kildare Local Enterprise Office (LEO) is passionate about supporting new start-ups, with over 350 entrepreneurs completing the renowned Start Your Own Business course with Kildare Local Enterprise Office in 2020.



This first port of call for anyone with a business idea, interested in starting a new company is completing the above Start Your Own Business course. This course is designed to support budding entrepreneurs with the development and research of ideas, learning basic business start-up skills and expanding growth potential with marketing and financial planning advice.



Fiona Smiddy, Founder and CEO, Green Outlook completed the Start Your Own Business Programme with LEO Kildare in January 2019 and successfully launched her business Green Outlook in March 2019.



"I got the idea to start my own business in late 2018 and after a quick google I contacted my Local Enterprise Office in Kildare. The Start Your Own Business Course was the first step in researching and developing my business plan. The course allowed me the opportunity to develop my business idea, meet likeminded people and gain guidance on areas such as market research. I gained confidence in my ability and my business idea over the course.



"I am still friends with some of the participants today and I enjoy seeing their businesses grow. I would highly recommend anyone with a business idea or a desire to start their own business to contact their Kildare Local Enterprise Office today."



Starting a Tech Business?

On Friday 5th of March, as part of Local Enterprise Week, Kildare LEO are hosting the official launch event for the Global Ambition Programme - a tailored programme for high potential tech start-ups and early-stage or scaling Digital and Tech businesses in Kildare. The programme is delivered in partnership with MERITS Hub - the new Digital Innovation Hub opening in Naas later this year.



If you're interested in finding out more about the Global Ambition Programme, you are invited to register for this networking and information seminar.

Links:

Start Your Own Business Course - https://www.localenterprise. ie/Kildare/Training-Events/ Online-Bookings/Start-Your- Own-Business-Online- Course111111111111111.html

Global Ambition Programme



https://www.localenterprise. ie/!QTVTIW

MERITS HUB



https://www.merits.ie/