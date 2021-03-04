Weather forecast: Cool and cloudy

It will be cool and cloudy today with just a few breaks in the cloud, according to Met Eireann.

"Light patchy rain or drizzle will occur at times. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in a light easterly breeze," it said.

Tonight, there will be patches of mist and drizzle early in the night. The national weather forecaster said clear spells will develop later with lows of 1 to 4 degrees.

It's expected to brighten up on Friday with some sunny spells and staying mainly dry for the day with temperatures ranging from 6 to 8 degrees.

There will be a gradual return to more unsettled conditions over the weekend.