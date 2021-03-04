Wildlife warning signs needed in Naas
Lakes
A view of the lake near Ballymore Road, Naas
Signs warning motorists of the presence of wildlife in the lakes area of Naas are needed.
Cllr Evie Sammon asked Kildare County Council to investigate if the signs could be put up.
She said the notices should alert motorists to the possibility of wildlife crossing the nearby roads.
Cllr Bill Clear said Naas Tidy Towns would provide the signs if Kildare County Council provided the poles.
