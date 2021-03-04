Leixlip United AFC to get €5,000 boost from Texaco Support for Sport initiative

Leixlip United AFC is to receive €5,000 funding under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative launched last September by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Open to sports clubs across the 26-counties, irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal or gender, the initiative saw a fund of €130,000 being made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited said: “A feature evident in almost all applications was the pressure felt by clubs in the current circumstances to expand their role within their local communities with increased membership demands and the need for extra equipment and improved facilities.”

“The purpose of our initiative is to help clubs to overcome these obstacles so that they can continue to remain active and at the very heart of their local communities. This is why we believe our initiative has been so warmly welcomed by sports clubs nationwide in its launch year,” he added.

One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make application under the scheme, the Leixlip United AFC Academy was successfully re-launched in September 2018 and now has in excess of 500 young members supported by 50 volunteer coaches. Proud of the number of female players it has attracted with over 40 registrations last year, the club has set itself a clear objective of providing opportunity for them to play competitive football.

The award will be used to attract new members, fund new gear and replace obsolete equipment.

Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan noted the club’s ambition to ‘encourage females to play, coach and volunteer in sport’, he praised its ‘ball-for-all’ objective and its aim “to have every group of young players train under the guidance of at least two qualified coaches”.