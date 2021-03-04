Ex-South African armed forces man in Naas incident

A former member of the South African armed forces appeared in court for a breach of the Public Order Act.

Brian Burrows, 49, whose address was given as 6 Cois na Feadain, Naas, was involved in a disturbance at 1am on October 6 last year at Cois na Feadain, Sgt Jim Kelly told the court, on February 17.

He said the defendant followed the gardai out of a dwelling and abused them.

Solicitor Conal Boyce said the man has an alcohol problem.

He added he was a member of the South African armed forces and has suffered post traumatic stress disorder.

He added the defendant lives with his elderly parents who are housebound because of Covid-19.

He said the defendant was drunk and has an alcohol difficulty.

He said the defendant apologised on the night and he also sent flowers to Naas garda station.

The court also heard that the man is off alcohol now.

Sgt Kelly said the man's apology was accepted and Judge Desmond Zaidan applied the Probation Act.