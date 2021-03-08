INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Moat theatre's Celine Garvey on Covid's heavy toll on life and live arts

To mark International Women's Day 2021, we caught up with some of Kildare's most inspiring women. Celine Garvey talks about her experiences during these strange times.

For the last 13 years I’ve been advised to take a big long holiday but it took a pandemic for me to slow down.

It’s like the start of the Sinead O’ Connor song; it’s been 14 hours and 348 days, since you took it all away. That sounds dramatic, but I do work in theatre.

For all of us in the arts, that day, March 12 2020, was a defining moment. I recall the announcement and felt absolute sorrow for Naas Musical Society. They had two shows left which had to be cancelled. I was beyond worried for us all, because of the pandemic, yes, but also because if we are closed first, when would we open again.

I didn’t think that by International Women’s Day 2021, we’d still be shut. I thought during the first lockdown, it will be nice to actually spend time with my seven year old.

She was six then, and we are now preparing for a second lockdown birthday. I’m a single mother. Yes, I said it out loud. As a business woman, you try not to mention you have kids, strange I know, but we know not to.

Yet the pandemic highlighted my ‘single mother status’ to me, from the glances when I brought her shopping with me, the tutting behind my back and those who almost ran from her presence. Not everyone can leave their child at home when they shop. That was the first lockdown, luckily people have calmed.

If you want someone to do something for you, ask someone who is constantly busy. I am always busy. I love it that way. So I busied myself. We made videos to show other kids how to do crafts. Walked, walked and walked again. I worked from home and tried to entertain her. Still, this lockdown has been horrible for body and mind Homeschooling has been ok, she does it, I help, but she is losing interest. She also is becoming shy again, kids need kids, just as us adults need each other.

My birthday on zoom was great fun, but now I only enjoy zoom when teaching a Zumba class. The participants are my sanity, my link with people, my escape moment. It has been detrimental to the arts, but the Moat Theatre is made of fighters. I created a mural outside the theatre. The country market kept going while they could. We went online. Movid was created by our own technical officer Conor and some other club members, I tried acting myself for the first time.

I organised a wellness event for January along with Naas Holistic Centre and Artbeat.ie called Wellnuary and held an auction to help keep us going, a Christmas concert and the staff danced to Jerusalema. The theatre board is very supportive. Wabbe is serving coffees and making gluten free goodies almost every day to keep us going at the art hub.

We all have mortgages to pay, families to care for. I’d to negotiate my own mortgage three times.

No one is safe from Covid, whether the virus or the hidden outcomes, those not working are paying a financial price. I’m constantly trying to think of new ideas to keep the Moat alive. We are all getting tired, and cannot wait for clarity to come.

We have a brand new theatre to share with you, and when we reopen, be prepared to be hugged. I will be giving them out to everyone who comes in to breathe life back into the arts in Naas.