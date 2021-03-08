INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Elaine McHale says new world order has forced reassessment of what’s important

I thought the lockdown would be short term but living with Covid has changed how I see myself, others and my world.

The new world order has slowly made me reassess life and values and look at many things differently. The need for to be more 'Covid careful' has made me more aware of caring for myself too.

Because days and weeks have become more fluid and everything's more amplified, I've had to think more about social and work boundaries. I've also become more appreciative of everything I have, through the practice of gratitude and daily meditation. I appreciate the simple things that make life more bearable, a glass of wine, good food, soft slippers, comfortable clothes, medjool dates and regular hugs from my partner. Make up and dressing up don't seem quite as important as they did. I've begun winding down my interior design business to start a new lifestyle business ' A Life in Turquoise' which is a truer reflection of who I am. Covid has also forced me back on my community and local networks — my 5km world has become much more important to me and is far richer than I had realised.

My involvement with local community groups like the Naas Refugee Sponsorship group and Naas Carpe Diem walkers has given me a greater sense of purpose, place and identity.

The walking group has become as much a social club , a lifeline with online games and easy conversation. I've always loved nature but feel even more connected to it now, starting with a walk by the canal every morning. We're lucky to have the canal in Naas, but when it became my whole world I became aware of its untapped potential. Covid is challenging, but by making the best of it, good things can happen. Out of adversity comes opportunity.

— Elaine McHale,

Business woman and community Refugee worker