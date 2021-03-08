INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Athy Community worker salutes bravery and resilience of women

To mark International Women's Day, we caught up with some of Kildare's most inspiring women.

Community Officer for the Athy Municipal District Patricia Berry tells us what it means to be a woman on International Women’s Day:

“As a woman living in Kildare, during these extremely difficult times, there are many challenges women must face, every morning, and every day, they rise to start their day.

“Women by nature, have a caring and understanding nature. Their resilience, perseverance, and their ability to endure the most difficult situations, is to be commended.

“During this pandemic, it is the women who are at the core, taking care of their families, relatives and friends.

” They are at core of the battle against the pandemic, that has brought so much pain, suffering and sorrow in the world, and the throughout every community in Kildare.

“These women are brave and have an abundance of courage. I would hope God acknowledges their work, keeps them safe, and guides them to the light, at the end of the tunnel.

“As a volunteer and working for and behalf of the community in Athy Municipal District and the wider community, I cannot impress enough the importance of being a community officer, the duties, responsibilities and role we play in the community.

“The people to whom we serve, have many and varied needs we must attend to and address.

“As a community officer we must wholeheartedly and tirelessly, endeavour to address, all these needs wherever possible. You must have the skills to build bridges, relationships and trust, with people who are in a very vulnerable situation, takes time, patience and a lot of effort. However, to see the joy and happiness on their faces is very pleasing and gives me great satisfaction as a Strong Woman in these times. The respect and appreciation they have expressed to me is heartening, and gives me great satisfaction, huge encouragement, and a lot of energy to do more work. For me, and women like me, to sustain the levels of dedication and commitment in our work one must have that simple gift of giving, it’s immeasurable.”