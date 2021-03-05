Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, March 5

The death has occurred of Frances Heeney (née Savage)

Celbridge, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



HEENEY (née Savage), (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of St. Mary’s Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) March 4th 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Frances, beloved wife of the late Michael and cherished mother of Avril, Paula and Derek. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Frances' life with extended family and friends at a later date. Frances’ Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Saturday (Mar 6th) morning at 11am. https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Noel KELLY

Leixlip, Kildare / Palmerstown, Dublin



KELLY Noel (Cooldrinagh, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Palmerstown Avenue, Dublin and late of Dublin Fire Brigade) March 3rd 2021 peacefully at home. Noel, beloved husband of Mary, dear father of Ruairí, Conor and Ciaran and devoted grandfather of Sarah Mai, Lucy, Ollie, Evie and Sophie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Kate and Laura, brothers Tony, Nicky, Martin and Conor, sisters Sue and Paula, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, his many good friends and the whole cycling community.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Noels’ Funeral cortege will leave his home on Saturday morning at 10.30 pm (approx) for neighbours and friends to pay their respects. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private Family Funeral Mass on Saturday (6th March 2021 at 11.00 am by following the link below. www.oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/. Please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices.

The death has occurred of Sr Clare Looby

Newtown, Donohill, Tipperary / Kilcullen, Kildare / Dublin



Looby, Sr Clare, Sister of the Cross and Passion, (Newtown, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, Botswana and Dublin) peacefully, in her 100th year, in the care of the Staff of Beneavin Manor, Nursing Home, on 4th March 2021. Predeceased by her brothers, Donal, Paddy, Bill and Mick, her sister Jo and her close friends Phyllis Looby and Sadie Gavin. Deeply regretted by her sister Winifred, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends, her Sisters in Community, the Staff and Carers at the Convent, 22, Griffith Ave, Dublin 9.

In accordance with Government guidelines a private Requiem Mass will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Section below. The Requiem Mass for Sr. Clare can be seen on Saturday, March 6th, at 11.30am via the following link. https://www.marinoparish.ie/live-stream/. The above link is provided and managed by an independent company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

‘Robala Ka Kagiso’

The death has occurred of Joe Murphy

Ballitore, Kildare



Joe Murphy, Millview, Ballitore, Athy, who died, suddenly, on March 3rd 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Bridget, sons Damien and Joseph, daughter Emma and their mother Mary, Emma's partner Shane, daughter in law Eilish, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Rest In Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Sr Mary (Perpetua) O'CONNOR

Naas, Kildare / Kill, Kildare / Castlegregory, Kerry



O’Connor Sr Mary (Perpetua), St. Helen’s Convent of Mercy, Naas, formerly Alasty, Kill and Castlegregory, Co. Kerry - Mar 3, 2021, peacefully, in the loving and compassionate care of Bríd, Karl and Staff at Craddock House Nursing Home. Mary, beloved sister of the late Bridget,Tom and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving Mercy Community, sister-in-law Hannah, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, colleagues in Mercy Convent Primary School, Sisters in the South Central Provence and a wide circle of friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder on Saturday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on below.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Joshua James Rose

Donadea, Kildare



ROSE, Joshua James, Donadea, Co. Kildare, March 3rd 2021, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Naas Hospital, Beloved brother of Margaret, Martha and the late Jean, and brother-in-law of Walter. Beloved uncle of Jeffrey, Jane, Sally, Joy, Helen, Fred, Charlotte and Graeme. Sorely missed by his extensive circle of friends and neighbours.

Rest eternal grant unto him O Lord, let light perpetual shine upon him and may he rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Joshua. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Joshua's Funeral Service will be recorded and will be available to be viewed from Tuesday at 12 noon by going to http://claneunion.org

The funeral cortege will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Monday at 2.15pm and going via Tiermoghan and Joshua's residence en route to St. Peter's Church, Donadea arriving for 3pm funeral service, followed by burial in Greenhills Cemetery. Those of you that would like to line the route with a guard of honour may do so in a social distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.