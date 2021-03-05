Online auction sees Prosperous land fetch €13k per acre

A farm in Prosperous sold for €13,200 per acre in an online auction at the weekend.

The sale of the 59 acre property at Garvogue on Friday was the first online auction of agricultural land of 2021 for joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly.

The overall lot reached an impressive €780,000.

There was considerable pre-auction interest in the farm which was an executor sale and on the day there were five registered bidders.

Bidding opened at the guide price of €590,000, then swiftly exceeded the reserve of €600,000 and following 37 further bids within the 30-minute timeframe of the auction the virtual gavel eventually fell in favour of a beef farmer from County Dublin.

The underbidder was a Co Kildare tillage farmer.

The auction was conducted on the ww.offr.io online auction platform.

Auctioneer Eamon O’ Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty who conducted the auction from the comfort of his own home, said: “We were truly delighted with the result on the day for our clients, however we did have a very strong level of interest in days preceding the auction, with over 60 enquiries from home and abroad including both the farming and non-farming sector.

“Of the five bidders on the day, four were farmers and this just clearly reflects the strong demand in North Kildare for good quality agricultural land presently.”

The farm itself is currently under high quality permanent pasture but may be suitable for any agricultural use.”

The land is laid out in six large fields with approximately 300 meters road frontage.

Sales relating to agricultural properties in Co Kildare have remained steady in recent months.

Baltracey House, with a yard and stables on 32 acres of land near Maynooth Co Kildare sold prior to online auction in November and is believed to have made in excess of its guide price of €950,000.

The property was due to be sold by online auction on November 19, but a deal was agreed beforehand.

The eventual selling price was not disclosed, but it is understood to have exceeded the €950,000 guide price when it was purchased in trust by a Leixlip solicitor.

Joint selling agents Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Eamon O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, said there was significant interest in this fine property with enquiries from as far afield as the USA and Australia.