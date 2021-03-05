Call for Kildare County Council to build more houses

There was overwhelming support for a call for more houses to be built, at a recent Kildare County Council meeting.

And there was criticism of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) system, which provides financial assistance for households who qualify for social housing and who are trying to rent a home on the private market.

There are about 2,400 people receiving HAP within County Kildare but Cllr Noel Connolly said the only long term answer is for public housing to be built on publicly-owned land.

He said that HAP limits are too low to allow families or individuals to actually avail of much of the rented accommodation that is available in the county.

Cllr Nuala Killeen said that the existing system does not cater adequately for low income families who cannot afford to take out a mortgage.

Cllr Ciara Galvin said that if more housing was built by the authorities this would in turn free up more properties that could be rented “at the lower end of the market.”

Cllr Noel Heavey complained that when KCC buys houses, it takes a long time for these properties to actually become available for use.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly commented that homelessness is another indicator that housing policy has failed while Cllr Suzanne Doyle said that it is apparent there is a supply problem.

Cllr Tim Durkan said that the council should examine ways of using it’s land bank as soon as possible.

KCC official Annette Aspell acknowledged that there are some issues with the HAP rate in north Kildare and in relation to one bedroom properties.

However, representations to the central government which would address this, such as reviewing income limits, have not been acted on.

Ms Aspell also indicated that the council may have to borrow money to address the housing problem.

She also said that not all land owned by the council is suitable for housing purposes and this could be because it is not adequately serviced or because it is sited adjacent to existing social housing.