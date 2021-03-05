Council's approval of telecoms mast in Newbridge is appealed to An Bord Pleanála

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against Kildare County Council's decision to grant planning permission for a telecoms structure in Newbridge.

The Walshestown area is the proposed location for the 24m high "multi-operator telecommunications support structure" which would carry antennas and dishes.

There would also be ground-level equipment cabinets as well as security fencing.

Drawings of the structure show it would be higher than the level of surrounding trees.

The promoter of the project is CK Hutchison Networks (Ireland) Limited based in Dublin.