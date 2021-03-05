APPEAL: Missing Kildare man raises concerns of family, friends and gardaí

Gardaí have renewed an appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Donatas Vandalauskas, 35 years, who is missing from the Carbury area of Kildare since Wednesday, 17th February 2021.



Donatas is described as being 5’8”.

He was last seen in the St. Patrick’s Wood area of Edenderry and at that time, he was wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.



An Garda Síochána and family and friends of Donatas’s are concerned for his wellbeing.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Edenderry on 046 973 1290 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



This appeal has also been translated by the Embassy of Lithuania Ireland and provided to An Garda Síochána:

Vasario 17 d. Edenderry miestelyje dingo lietuvis Donatas Vandalauskas, 35 m. amžiaus.

Vilkėjo tamsios spalvos odinę striukę.

Jei turite kokios nors informacijos, prašome informuoti Tullamore GARDA tel 057-9327600, arba ambasadą Airijoje el. paštu konsulinis.ie1@urm.lt

