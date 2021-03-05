Gardaí urge farmers to be vigilant about theft of sheep

Gardaí have warned of the risk of thefts of sheep in the West Wicklow area.

Already in 2021, there has been one reported theft in the West Wicklow area.

Last year, 176 sheep were taken in a total of six different incidents.

Gardaí have encouraged farmers to use heavy duty locks and chains on their gates which would make the theft of sheep more difficult.

Farmers should also count their flock as often as possible and immediately report any losses to gardai.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell of Baltinglass Garda Station is fully supportive of anti-theft measures proposed by Det Sergeant Barry Turner in Wicklow.

Supt Farrell said farmers can also do small things to make this type of theft more difficult, such as for example, branding each flock, with clearly identifiable markings.

He added: "People living in rural communities should be alert to this type of crime and if they see something unusual or suspicious, please advise the local farmer and indeed An Garda Síochána.

"Unusual or suspicious could be as simple as a trailer on farmland they don’t recognise.

"This is a particular type of crime where the culprit has a specific knowledge of animals but also access to transport to move them from fields.

"An Garda Síochána in parts affected by these thefts in Co Wicklow are monitoring the movement of all animals, especially sheep."