BREAKING: Kildare gardaí arrest pair on their way to anti-lockdown protest in Cork

Two people on their way to an anti-lockdown protest in Cork today were arrested by gardaí and appeared before a special Naas District Court sitting this evening.

Ian Fitzpatrick, 44, whose address was given as 40 Collins Drive, Finglas, Dublin 11 and Sylvia Smith, 44, whose address was given as 22 The Grove, Melrose, Swords, Dublin, were travelling in the same vehicle.

They face allegations of breaking the five kilometre travel restriction and failing to comply with the direction of a garda.

Gda John David Lynch gave evidence of arresting Mr Fitzpatrick at the Curragh at 11.33am.

He said that when stopped earlier the defendant turned back but then left the motorway and took an alternative southwards route.

Gda Lynch said when he stopped the defendant, he indicated he was going to Kilkenny but he had missed that exit.

He also alleged the defendant initially gave a false name and when stopped the second time he said he was looking for something to eat.

Sgt Brian Jacob opposed a bail application by defending solicitor Tim Kennelly, saying that Mr Fitzpatrick was 42 kms from his address. Mr Kennelly described the defendants as friends.

Gda Danielle Farragher said she arrested Ms Smyth and conveyed her to Newbridge garda station.

Gda Farragher said that she came across the defendant 25 to 30 minutes following the first encounter, which was at a checkpoint at motorway junction 13 southbound.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted bail of €300 euros in each case and adjourned the case until May 6.