Locals collect dozens of sacks of litter in weekend clean-up
Some of the dozens of sacks of litter collected
The communities of Carbury, Derrinturn, Ticknevin, and Killina came together over the weekend to do a spring clean on the roads around the villages.
Dozens of refuse sacks of litter were collected.
Local community representative Paul Mahon said: "The amount of work put in was simply amazing and as the pictures demonstrate, we collected a lot of waste!
"It would be a great tribute to the people who gave up their time to give them some recognition online and in print."
Well done to everyone involved!
