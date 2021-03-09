Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 9

The death has occurred of Declan Reid

Moorefield Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin / Athy, Kildare



Declan Reid late of Moorefield Drive, Neilstown, Clondalkin. Predeceased by his mother Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his son Aaron, his partner Fiona, his father Paul, sister Roisin extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons). Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Declan’s funeral cortège will pass along the Carlow Road, Emily Square and Leinster Street, Athy, at approximately at 9.20am on Wednesday morning (10th March). People are welcome to stand along the route with Social Distancing being observed at all times. Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link on Wednesday at 11am.

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-apostle-church

The death has occurred of Derek KIELY

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



KIELY Derek (Orchard Park, The Curragh, Co. Kildare and late of Ballyfermot, Dublin) - 6th March 2021 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Derek, husband of the late Antoinette; sadly missed by his children Sarah, Darren and Katie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Derek Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Wednesday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for 12pm Mass. Derek’s funeral can be lived streamed on St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.

The death has occurred of Micheál PIERCE

Cuan Mhuire, Athy, Kildare / Castleisland, Kerry



PIERCE Micheál (Cuan Mhuire, Athy, Co. Kildare and late of Killarney Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry) - 5th March 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Mary O'Domhnaill. Deeply regretted by his sisters Joan (Kelliher), Eileen (Riordan), Kathleen (Curtin), brother-in-law Dr. Padraig O'Domhnaill, nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, Sr. Consilio and the Cuan Mhuire Community, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Micheál Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 12pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Micheál’s funeral will be livestreamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie and can also be viewed from the crematorium at 2.15pm on www.vimeo.com/event/139693

A funeral mass will be held at a later date in Castleisland, Co. Kerry and Micheál will be buried with his parents in Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.

The death has occurred of Áine Rigney

Celbridge, Kildare / Dundrum, Dublin / Churchtown, Dublin



Rigney, Áine – 8th March 2021 (Late of Celbridge and formerly of Churchtown / Dundrum) Peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved mother to her cherished daughter, Seána. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, sister Siobhán, brothers Michael and David, sisters in law, brother in law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

In accordance with government guidelines, Áine's Funeral will take place privately. Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, or unable to, may view the Funeral Service online at 3pm on Wednesday 10th March 2021, using the link https://vimeo.com/event/139693.

A message of condolence for her family can be left using the following link http://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

All enquiries to Massey Bros Funerals, 177 Crumlin Road on 01-4541666

The death has occurred of Elizabeth CAHOON (née Morrissey)

Ballaghmoon, Carlow / Kildare



Elizabeth Cahoon, née Morrissey, late of Ballaghmoon, Co Kildare, passed away, peacefully, on March 6th, 2021. She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Josephine (Carlow) and Kathleen (Co. Down) and her extended family, relatives and friends.

May Elizabeth Rest In Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) Dunne (née Blaney)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Patricia (Patty) Dunne (nee Blaney), Hilside, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, who died 6th March 2021 at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Linda, son-in-law Willie, sisters Angela and May, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral private. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

May Patty Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Frederick Hack

Balkinstown, Nurney, Kildare



Peacefully, at his home. Sadly missed by his stepfather Noel, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Frederick Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Tuesday morning for funeral service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 11.30am.

Frederick's cremation service will be available to view from 11.30am at the following link https://vimeo.com/event/153499