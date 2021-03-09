Kildare Greens host biodiversity forum

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan, took part in an online discussion with over 60 residents and representatives of community groups in Kildare, about the new County Development Plan (2023 - 2029) and the crucial opportunity it presents for the protection and nurturing of biodiversity and built and natural heritage in the county. The March 3 event was organised and hosted by Cllr Vanessa Liston, chair of the Celbridge Green Forum and Green Party councillor for Celbridge/Leixlip.



Cllr Vanessa Liston said: "I was very pleased that Minister Noonan could join us this evening and share his wealth of experience and knowledge in this field, as a Minister but also an environmental activist. Our next CDP will be an essential tool for us to prepare Kildare to thrive during those six years and beyond."

She added that the turnout demonstrates how engaged residents and community groups in Kildare are in the sustainable development of the county.

"People in Kildare are committed to ensuring that this crucial next development plan does all it can to support and protect the natural resources and heritage of the county, while providing an excellent quality of life and opportunities for people living and working here."