LATEST: Weather Warning issued for Kildare for Wednesday

The past ten days have given us dry and calm conditions but a change is on the way.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning for Ireland has been issued by Met Éireann starting tomorrow.

Forecasters said it will be becoming very windy from Wednesday afternoon through until Thursday morning.

Southwest winds, veering westerly will gust 90 to 110km/h generally, higher at times on hills and coasts in the south and west with a risk of some wave overtopping onto coasts.

The Warning is valid from 12 noon Wednesday to 7am on Thursday.