Sensational Kids planning to set up new base in Kildare
Sensational Kids wants to build a child development centre in the middle of Kildare town.
A planning application for a site on Grey Abbey Road has been submitted to Kildare County Council.
The documents refer to a single-storey, child development centre, containing therapy and meeting rooms, staff offices and canteen.
Also planned is a group training room, a retail shop, external play areas, covered walkways and sensory garden and art installations, according to Construction Information Services
The designs include car parking and an acoustic screen.
The proposed development will require new masonry boundary walls and landscaping.
